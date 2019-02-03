Gladys Knight Sings National Anthem at Super Bowl 2019 — Grade It!

Super Bowl 53 got off to a star-spangled start on Sunday, courtesy of music legend Gladys Knight.

The Empress of Soul returned to her hometown of Atlanta, Ga., for the big Rams-Patriots showdown, which was preceded by Knight’s powerful performance of the national anthem.

Several days before taking the field for “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Knight spoke with Today co-anchor Craig Melvin about her decision to perform at this year’s Super Bowl, expressing her desire to unite people with her rendition of the anthem.

“Everybody’s got their opinions about whatever it is,” Knight said, referencing the recent years of NFL controversy sparked by protests of racial injustice. “But once we get into that love thing, it all just comes together… and we end up clapping and having a good time.”

Watch video of Knight’s national anthem above, then grade her performance and drop a comment with your thoughts below.