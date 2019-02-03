It was a truly super Sunday for fans of Ziva David, as a new promo for NCIS teased the former agent’s involvement in the team’s next case.

In the CBS drama’s next new episode, titled “She” and now airing Tuesday, Feb. 12 (after being bumped by the rescheduled State of the Union address), NCIS reopens an old missing persons case when a malnourished and confused 9-year-old girl — and possible daughter of a long-missing Navy recruit — is found hiding in a storage unit. In the course of investigating, Bishop discovers notes that Cote de Pablo’s Special Agent Ziva David had kept, long after NCIS officially closed the cold case.

Will Ziva be able to help the team from beyond the grav– er, Paris? And what does someone do in this episode to send Gibbs into protective Papa Bear mode, as seen in the promo above?

Want more scoop on NCIS, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.