Chloe x Halle Perform 'America the Beautiful' at Super Bowl 2019: Grade It!

If you need a definition of grown-ish, we’d say singing a beloved national tune in front of TV’s largest audience does the trick.

The Grammy-nominated R&B duo Chloe x Halle, aka sisters and grown-ish co-stars Chloe and Halle Bailey, performed “America the Beautiful” ahead of Super Bowl 53 Sunday. The pair wowed the crowd at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium during CBS’ live coverage of the pre-game events, including Gladys Knight’s rendition of the National Anthem. The teens performed a capella in front of an American flag.

