Timeless Series Finale Video: Lucy and Agent Christopher Honor Flynn's Sacrifice in Deleted Scene

Nearly seven weeks after the Timeless team embarked on its last mission, Clockblockers have unlocked a deleted scene from the two-hour series finale.

The clip below features Lucy (Abigail Spencer) and Agent Christopher (Sakina Jaffrey), shortly after Flynn’s death. As you’ll recall, Flynn had just sacrificed himself by traveling to the year that Wyatt’s wife Jessica died and making sure that she did in fact meet her maker, and thus would not be a part of Rittenhouse’s future and kill Rufus. Rufus then suddenly surfaced, alive, during the Gold Rush era that Lucy, Wyatt and Jiya had traveled to, and saved the day.

The scene was posted to the Timeless Writers Room Twitter account on Saturday, fewer than 48 hours after the writers set a goal of 10,000 retweets to post the video.

In payment for your 10,000 retweets, here's a scene between Lucy and Agent Christopher, shortly after Flynn's death. We thought it was a lovely moment between the two of them, but had to cut it for time. #Timeless @TimelessSPTV #ClockBlockers pic.twitter.com/GcLZnu9gmU — Timeless Writers (@TheTimelessRoom) February 2, 2019

The Timeless series finale aired on Thursday, Dec. 20 and drew 3.22 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, marking its biggest audience since the Season 1 finale while matching both Season’s 2’s average (2.5 mil/0.6) and its finale (2.4 mil/0.6) in the demo. TVLine readers gave the closure-filled (…yet Season 3-teasing) finale an average grade of “A-.” (Read finale post mortem here.)

Press PLAY on the delete scene above, then hit the comments with your reactions!