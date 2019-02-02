Ratings: Last Man Dips But Tops Night, MacGyver Hits 1-Year Audience High

Fox’s Last Man Standing returned on Friday to 6 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating, down a tick from its last fresh episode but still leading the night in the demo.

The Cool Kids (4.7 mil/0.9) also dipped, while Hell’s Kitchen (3.1 mil/0.8) ticked up.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Blindspot (2.9 mil/0.5) and The Blacklist (3.6 mil/0.5) each dipped, with the latter hitting series lows.

CBS | George Eads’ final MacGyver episode (7 mil/0.8), Hawaii Five-0 (7.8 mil/0.8) and Blue Bloods (9.2 mil/0.8) were all steady, with the latter delivering Friday’s biggest audience. In fact, Blue Bloods and MacGyver both drew their biggest audiences in a year.

THE CW | Newly renewed Dynasty (635K/0.2) ticked up, while Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (409K/0.1) was steady.

ABC | Fresh Off the Boat (3.3 mil/0.7) was steady, while Speechless (2.4 mil/0.5) dipped.

