Ratings: Will & Grace Returns Up From Fall Finale, All CBS Sitcoms Rise

Will & Grace resumed Season 10 on Thursday night with 3.1 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, ticking up on both counts from its Dec. 8 midseason finale. TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “B+.”

Opening NBC’s night, Titan Games (4.6 mil/1.1) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2.8 mil/0.8, TVLine reader grade “A-“) each dipped a tenth, though the latter is still up versus its final Fox season. At 10 pm, SVU (4.6 mil/0.9) was steady.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (7.2 mil/1.7) ticked up, while A Million Little Things (5.3 mil/1.1) and HTGAWM (2.6 mil/0.6) were steady — though the latter dipped to another all-time audience low.

CBS | Big Bang Theory (13.5 mil/2.4) ticked up to equal this season’s second-best rating, while Young Sheldon (11.6 mil/1.9) rose two tenths to match its season high in the demo. Mom (8.7 mil/1.3) was up a tenth, Fam (6.1 mil/1.0) rose two tenths and SWAT (5.7 mil/0.9) was steady.

THE CW | Coming off renewal news, Supernatural (1.36 mil/0.4) and Legacies (1.01 mil/0.3) were steady.

FOX | Gotham (2.4 mil/0.7) ticked up, The Orville (3.1 mil/0.7) was steady.

