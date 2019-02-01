Gender Fluidity Drama Glamorous Gets Pilot at CW, Damon Wayans Jr. to EP

The 2019 pilot season just got a little more fabulous.

The CW has handed a pilot order to Glamorous, a potential drama series that counts Damon Wayans Jr. (Happy Endings, Happy Together) among its executive producers.

The project centers on a gender non-conforming high school graduate who lands the gig of a lifetime interning at a cosmetics company… whose products he previously panned on YouTube.

Wayans Jr. will executive-produce alongside Kameron Tarlow (Hot in Cleveland) and Jordon Nardino (Star Trek: Discovery, Smash), who also will write the pilot script.

As noted on our handy pilot guide, Glamorous joins five other pilots already in contention at The CW: a potential Batwoman series, spinoffs of both Jane the Virgin and Riverdale, plus contemporary takes on the Nancy Drew novels and the 1987 vampire flick The Lost Boys.

Earlier this week, The CW went on a major renewal spree, giving additional seasons to almost all of its current scripted series — except for veteran drama The 100 and rookie series All American and Roswell, New Mexico.

Does Glamorous sound like something you'd watch?