The L Word Revival Officially Snags Eight-Episode Order at Showtime

Showtime is officially saying The L Word once again.

The premium cabler on Thursday handed an eight-episode order to a revival of its seminal, lesbian-themed drama series.

Original series stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey all will be back to reprise their roles in the new episodes, which will find their alter egos alongside “a new generation of self-possessed LGBTQIA characters experiencing love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in Los Angeles.”

The trio of actresses also will executive-produce alongside series creator Ilene Chaiken (who now runs Empire). Marja-Lewis Ryan (The Four-Faced Liar) will serve as showrunner.

“Marja has brought her unique and contemporary vision to The L Word and blended it beautifully into the fabric of Ilene’s groundbreaking series,” said Gary Levine, president of entertainment at Showtime. “This revered show was both entertaining and impactful when it originally ran on Showtime, and we are confident that our new version will do that and more in 2019.”

TVLine had previously reported back in 2017 that an L Word continuation was in development at the network. The new episodes are slated to premiere in late 2019.

