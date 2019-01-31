SNL: Don Cheadle to Host in February

Black Monday star Don Cheadle is setting his sights on a different day of the week.

The actor will host Saturday Night Live‘s Feb. 16 installment, marking his first visit to Studio 8H.

Grammy-winning blues musician Gary Clark Jr. will appear as the musical guest, which will also serve as his debut on the late-night sketch comedy series. He’ll be supporting his new album, The Land, which drops Feb. 22.

Cheadle will be promoting two projects during his SNL visit: freshman Wall Street satire Black Monday, which currently airs Sundays at 10/9c on Showtime, and the highly anticipated Marvel flick Avengers: Endgame, which arrives in theaters on Friday, April 26.

As previously reported, pop singer Halsey will host SNL‘s Feb. 9 episode and will double as her own musical guest.

Season 44 has already welcomed a wide range of big-name hosts, including Adam Driver, Awkwafina, Seth Meyers, Jonah Hill, Liev Schreiber, Steve Carell, Claire Foy, Jason Momoa, Matt Damon, Rachel Brosnahan and James McAvoy. When TVLine asked its readers to rank this season’s 2018 episodes, they put Hill’s dead last and voted Damon’s straight to the top.

