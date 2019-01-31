Shameless Renewed for Season 10 — and [Spoiler] Is Coming Back!

Showtime isn’t done with Shameless — and neither is Cameron Monaghan!

The network has renewed the dysfunctional family comedy for Season 10, it was announced at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Thursday. Additionally, Cameron Monaghan — who departed earlier this season when his character Ian went to prison and reunited with Mickey behind bars — will be back for the upcoming run.

The series-regular cast will also include William H. Macy (aka Frank), Jeremy Allen White (Lip), Ethan Cutkosky (Carl), Emma Kenney (Debbie) and Christian Isaiah (Liam). As previously reported, leading lady Emmy Rossum (aka Fiona Gallagher) will exit the series at the end of this current ninth season. (Get scoop on Fiona’s possible semi-happy ending here.)

“All of us on Shameless are delighted that we get to tell more wonderful Gallagher stories — and thankful to Showtime for their continued support,” executive producer John Wells said in a statement. “We can’t wait to get back to work with this extraordinary cast.”

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the pickup (which makes Shameless the longest running series ever on Showtime!).

Shameless Season 9 currently airs Sundays at 9/8c.

