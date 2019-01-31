You're the Worst's Kether Donohue Joins ABC Comedy Pilot Happy Accident

You’re the Worst actress Kether Donohue just got the best news: She’s joining the cast of ABC’s comedy pilot Happy Accident, TVLine has learned.

Hailing from Modern Family EPs Abraham Higginbotham and Jon Pollack, Happy Accident follows two Pittsburgh families: a father (Veep‘s Matt Walsh) with three adult daughters and a hotel lounge singer (Ugly Betty‘s Vanessa Williams) with her med student son, who are forced together after a decades-old secret is revealed.

Donohue will co-star as Danielle Bennett, the middle child of Walsh’s patriarch Bud. Described as emotionally sloppy and neurotic, Danielle is a single mother who is dedicated to her neo-feminist politics — to the point of self-defeating exhaustion.

The potential series also stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Once Upon a Time) as Bud’s eldest daughter, Eleanor; the role of his youngest daughter has yet to be cast.

Donohue is best known for her work as lovable ditz Lindsay Jillian on FXX’s You’re the Worst, which is currently airing its fifth and final season on Wednesdays at 10/9c. She also appeared in recent episodes of The Guest Book, LA to Vegas and Champions.

