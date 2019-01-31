Homeland Final Season Pushed to Fall

Showtime is backing off plans to launch Homeland‘s final season this summer. Speaking at the Television Critics Assoc. winter press tour on Thursday, the pay cabler’s entertainment president, Gary Levine, announced that Season 8 will now bow in the fall.

“We previously announced a June premiere but because of [international] production demands… we’re moving the final season premiere back to the fall,” he told reporters.

As TVLine was first to report, Homeland‘s 12-episode farewell will be shot on location in Morocco, with the North African country subbing for Season 8’s fictional backdrop of Afghanistan. The setup harkens back to Homeland’s fourth season, which was similarly set in Afghanistan (where Carrie served as CIA station chief in Kabul) but shot in Cape Town, South Africa. The show heads abroad following two stateside-set seasons (Season 6 in New York City; Season 7 in the Washington D.C. area)

Production on Season 8 begins next month and “Having read the first few scripts, I can tell you, it’s a breathless, surprising and moving ride to its conclusion,” Levine added.