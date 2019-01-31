Grey's Anatomy: Michelle Forbes to Guest Star — Is She Jo's Mother?!

Michelle Forbes is fleeing Berlin Station for Emerald City. The TV vet has booked a guest appearance on Grey’s Anatomy, TVLine has learned exclusively.

An ABC rep confirmed Forbes’ casting but declined to provide details on her character, so naturally we are going to speculate that perhaps she could maybe-possibly be playing Jo’s estranged mother, whose imminent arrival was previously confirmed by Camilla Luddington herself. (If it’s not Forbes playing Jo’s mum then it’s gotta be Jennifer Grey, right?) Grey's Season 15 Photos Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

ABC recently announced that it ordered three additional Grey’s episodes, bringing the Seattle-set series’ current Season 15 tally to 25. As a result, Season 15 will mark the second-longest season in Grey’s Anatomy history, tying Season 3’s 25-episode haul but falling shy of Season 2’s record-setting run of 27 (which was boosted by a four-episode spillover from Season 1). As TVLine reported earlier this month, one of the three bonus episodes will be Amelia-centric.

Forbes’ lengthy TV resume includes stints on Guiding Light, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Homicide, The District, 24, Battlestar Galactica, Prison Break, In Treatment, True Blood, The Killing, Chicago Fire, Orphan Black, The Returned, Powers and the aforementioned Berlin Station (which just concluded its third season on Epix).