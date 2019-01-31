Gossip Girl Reboot at The CW? 'There's a Discussion,' Confirms Mark Pedowitz

Spotted: CW president Mark Pedowitz stirring speculation about a Gossip Girl reboot at the Television Critics Assoc. winter press tour.

“There’s a discussion, but I don’t know if we’re there yet,” the exec told reporters on Thursday when asked about the possibility of reviving the XOXO franchise. “I don’t know what it would be. A lot is up to Warner Bros. and [exec producers] Josh [Schwartz] and Steph[anie Savage], ’cause you don’t want to do anything without them.”

Despite pulling in mediocre ratings during much of its six-season run, the original Gossip Girl — which concluded in 2012 — was a pop culture phenomenon that made household names of stars (most notably Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford and Ed Westwick).

The CW is currently home to reboots of Charmed, Dynasty and Roswell.