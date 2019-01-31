Diary of a Female President, From EP Gina Rodriguez, Ordered to Series at Disney+ Streaming Service

The glass ceiling is about to come crashing down at Disney’s streaming service.

Disney+ has given a 10-episode, straight-to-series order to Diary of a Female President, executive-produced by Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez.

The project follows a 12-year-old, Cuban-American girl (via the narration of her diary) as she navigates the ups and downs of middle school and her journey to becoming the future president of the United States.

Rodriguez will work alongside producing partner Emily Gipson on the series, with Robin Shorr (The Carmichael Show, The Middle) attached as showrunner. Series creator Ilana Peña (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) will pen the scripts.

Though a specific premiere date has not yet been announced for Diary of a Female President, the Disney+ streaming service is expected to launch in late 2019.

The platform’s scripted lineup also includes two live-action Star Wars series — the Pedro Pascal-led Mandalorian and a Rogue One prequel — as well as a gender-flipped High Fidelity adaptation and multiple potential standalone series centered on characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Loki, Scarlet Witch, Falcon and Winter Soldier.