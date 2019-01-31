Bryan Cranston to Star in Showtime Limited Series From Good Wife Creators

Bryan Cranston is headed back to the small screen in a big way. The Breaking Bad vet has signed on to star in Your Honor, a Showtime Limited series exec produced by Good Wife/Good Fight creators Robert and Michelle King, TVLine has learned.

Written by The Night Of‘s Peter Moffat (who also serves as showrunner and EP), Your Honor is a New Orleans-set legal thriller that finds Cranston playing a respected judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run. The crisis leads to “a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices,” per the official logline.

“Peter, Michelle and Robert have crafted an original thriller with gut-wrenching suspense, raw emotion and moral complexity,” Gary Levine, Showtime’s President of Entertainment, said in a statement. “And we are simply ecstatic that Bryan Cranston, one of the planet’s finest actors, shares our enthusiasm and has agreed to play the lead.”

Production begins later this year.