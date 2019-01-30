TVLine Items: True Detective's 'Super' Strategy, Wendy Update and More

HBO isn’t letting the Super Bowl tackle its Sunday night programming. The network will make the next episode of True Detective available to subscribers (via HBO GO) on Friday, two days ahead of its linear debut.

This Sunday’s installments of the comedies Crashing and High Maintenance will also be accessible on Friday.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Wendy Williams Show has tapped Nick Cannon (The Masked Singer) to serve as guest host Feb. 4-6, subbing in for Williams, who is on medical leave.

* Matt Lauria (Kingdom, Friday Night Lights) will recur in Apple’s forthcoming comedy Dickinson, about 1800s poet Emily Dickinson, Deadline reports. The actor will play Ben Newton, a clerk who works for Emily’s father and builds a deeper connection with the writer.

* CBS has released the first trailer for its racially-charged limited series The Red Line, starring ER vet Noah Wyle. The drama, debuting April 28 at 8/7c, will air two one-hour installments every Sunday over four weeks.

* David Strathairn (The Expanse, The Blacklist) will star opposite Peter Sarsgaard in CBS All Access’ straight-to-series true-crime drama Interrogation, playing a father whose 17-year-old son is sent to prison for murder, per Deadline.

* Amazon has released its Super Bowl spot for the drama series Hanna. Prime subscribers will be able to preview the first episode for 24 hours after the big game on Sunday.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?