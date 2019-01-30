Good Fight Season 3 Premiere Date Set at CBS All Access — Watch Trailer

Diane Lockhart v. Donald Trump will reconvene in six weeks.

The Good Fight‘s 10-episode third season will premiere March 14 on CBS All Access, the streamer announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Assoc. winter press tour. And from the looks of the above trailer, the Christine Baranski-fronted Good Wife spinoff will not loosening its grip on the current administration.

In Season 3, “Diane tries to figure out whether you can resist a crazy administration without going crazy yourself,” per the official logline. Elsewhere, “Adrian and Liz struggle with a new post-factual world where the lawyer who tells the best story triumphs over the lawyer with the best facts, and Lucca balances a new baby with a new love.” Maia, meanwhile, tangles with a Machiavellian lawyer (played by new cast member Michael Sheen).

In addition to Baranski and Sheen, the Season 3 ensemble includes returning vets Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi and Delroy Lindo. As TVLine previously reported, Justin Bartha (Colin) will not be back.

Check out the official Season 3 key art below: