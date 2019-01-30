Ratings: Ellen's Games Top Quiet Night, Super Bowl Ads Draw Biggest Audience

Tuesday’s 9 o’clock running of Ellen’s Game of Games drew 7 million total viewers and a 1.7 demo rating, tying a Season 2 high for the series. Leading off the night, a first episode did 7 mil and a 1.6.

Elsewhere on the very quiet, We Had Planned for a State of the Union night….

THE CW | The Flash (2.01 mil/0.6) rose to its second-largest audience of the season, while dipping in the demo. Roswell, New Mexico (1.29 mil/0.3) also ticked down a tenth in the demo.

CBS | Super Bowl Greatest Commercials (7.9 mil/1.0) added some eyeballs versus a year ago while dipping a tenth in the demo. It delivered Tuesday’s largest audience.

