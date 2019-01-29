Vanessa Williams Nabs Lead Role in ABC Comedy Pilot Happy Accident

Vanessa Williams is reuniting with ABC for her next TV gig: The Ugly Betty alumna is set to co-star in the Alphabet net’s comedy pilot Happy Accident, TVLine has learned.

The potential series centers on two Pittsburgh families: a father with three adult daughters and a hotel lounge singer with her med student son, who are forced together after a decades-old secret is revealed.

Williams will co-star as Sheri, the aforementioned lounge singer. She joins a cast that also includes Veep‘s Matt Walsh as central dad Bud and JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Once Upon a Time) as his eldest daughter, Eleanor. The single-camera comedy hails from Modern Family executive producers Abraham Higginbotham and Jon Pollack.

Though she is best known for her work as Ugly Betty‘s Wilhelmina Slater, Williams’ TV credits also include Daytime Divas, The Good Wife and Desperate Housewives.

