Flash Sneak Peek: Will Nora's Thawne Secret Be Spilled by Sherloque?

Team Flash‘s next step in tying to stop Cicada may come at great personal cost to Barry and Iris’ daughter.

As seen in this exclusive sneak peek from the episode “Memorabilia” (airing tonight at 8/7c on The CW), Sherloque has received a very special delivery from Earth-Hundredsomething — the pieces he needs to create a steampunk gizmo that will allow Team Flash to enter the mind of Orlin Dwyer aka Cicada’s comatose daughter, Grace, and hopefully lure her back to consciousness.

But to do so comes with a risk that Nora isn’t at all keen about. Press play above to get the 411 on Sherloque’s plan (as well as find out the name of his onetime detective partner. Was it by chance Watson?).

Elsewhere in the episode: Because of what happens next, Barry and Iris will eventually find themselves visiting the Flash Museum of the future, where Iris is brokenhearted by what she finds (I’ve seen the episode, and it’s truly a gut-punch). Meanwhile, Ralph tricks cure-obsessed Cisco into going out for a night on the town.

