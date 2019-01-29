TVLine Items: GMA Day's New Name, Veronica Mars Adds Vandal and More

GMA Day has a new title: The afternoon talker has been rebranded as Strahan & Sara, it was announced on Twitter.

The Good Morning America offshoot, hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines, debuted last September on ABC, filling the void left by the cancellation of The Chew.

New name, same @sarahaines and @michaelstrahan! We’ll see you for lunch every weekday 😎 1pET/12pC/P. pic.twitter.com/07os3fwIeW — Strahan and Sara (@StrahanAndSara) January 28, 2019

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Hulu’s forthcoming Veronica Mars revival has tapped Tyler Alvarez (American Vandal) to recur as a member of the Pacific Coast Highway biker gang, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Former Arizona Senator Jeff Flake told CBS This Morning today he would not run for president in 2020 and that he is joining CBS News as a contributor. His first project, “Common Ground,” will be a series of reports where people have found common ground to solve critical issues.

* Sasha Lane (American Honey) will star in Amazon’s adaptation of the British series Utopia, written by Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl), per Deadline. The show follows a group of young adults who are mercilessly hunted by a shadowy deep state organization after they come into possession of a near-mythical cult underground graphic novel.

* Syfy has given pilot orders to the drama Cipher, about a father and son who are in the middle of a war over artificial intelligence, and the dark comedy Cult Classic, which centers on a group of teens whose community is rocked by a 1990s slasher movie-obsessed serial killer.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?