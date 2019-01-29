Meghan Markle in Suits Series Finale? Odds Are 'Close to Zero,' EP Affirms

Do not expect Suits‘ Season 9 aka series finale to be royally blessed by the presence of esteemed alumna Meghan Markle.

“We’re not currently pursuing asking Meghan Markle to leave her position with the royal family and join us,” Suits EP Aaron Korsh said on Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, when asked about the Duchess of Sussex possibly reprising her role as Rachel. “I would love it, but I think it’s pretty close to zero.”

As for Rachel’s better half, Mike, putting in a final appearance, Korsh was a bit more bullish.

“I had discussed with Patrick [J. Adams], when he left, the possibility of coming back, and we both decided if the time was right, and he was up for it, and he had the time, that we would do it,” Korsh said. But “we’re just starting our writers room” for the final season, “so I don’t know yet” if Harvey’s former protege will be needed back.

Suits continues Season 8B this Wednesday at 10/9c.(With reporting by Vlada Gelman)

