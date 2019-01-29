Chucky Series in Development at Syfy

Syfy is on red alert!

The cabler has landed rights to a potential Chucky series, with franchise creator Don Mancini attached as a writer/EP. Per Mancini, the project — which is in the development stage — will explore Chucky “with a depth that is uniquely afforded by the television series format, while staying true to the original vision that has terrorized audiences for over three decades now.”

The Chucky character — aka the red-haired, freckled-faced doll possessed by the soul of a serial killer — arrived on the scene in the 1988 feature Child’s Play. The plush menace appeared in six subsequent sequels, most recently 2017’s Cult of Chucky. Mancini will shepherd the TV version alongside David Kirschner (Curious George), and Nick Antosca (Hannibal).

“It’s very rare that you get the opportunity to bring such an iconic character to your network, let alone with the original creator attached,” said Bill McGoldrick, President, Scripted Content, NBCU Cable Entertainment, in a statement. “We look forward to working with Don, David and Nick on putting their blood, sweat, and more blood into bringing the Chucky story to television.”

Buzz regarding a possible Chucky series began circulating over the summer after Mancini dropped a cryptic teaser on Twitter.