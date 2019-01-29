Bermuda Triangle Castaways Search for a Way Home in ABC Drama Pilot

ABC is venturing into the Bermuda Triangle [cue lightning crack] by way of its latest drama pilot order.

Triangle — written by Jon Harmon Feldman (Tru Calling, No Ordinary Family) and Sonny Postiglione (Life on Mars) — posits: What if the Bermuda Triangle was not a watery grave in the middle of the ocean, but a land lost in time that has trapped travelers over the course of human history?

“When a family is shipwrecked in this strange land,” the synopsis continues, “they must band together with a group of like-minded inhabitants — from throughout history — to survive and somehow find a way home.”

ABC’s other Tuesday evening pilot order is Stumptown, inspired by Greg Rucka’s graphic novel series and following Dex Parios, a strong, assertive and unapologetically sharp-witted Army veteran now working as a P.I. in Portland, Oregon. With a complicated personal history and only herself to rely on, she solves other people’s messes with a blind eye toward her own. Jason Richman (Detroit 1-8-7) will pen the adaptation.