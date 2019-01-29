Ratings: AGT: Champions Rises to Best Bachelor, The Passage Dips Again

America’s Got Talent: The Champions this Monday delivered 10.4 million total viewers and a 1.8 rating, up 7 and 13 percent from last week to hit and match season highs while besting The Bachelor for the nightly demo win.

Leading out of that, Manifest (5.6 mil/1.0) added a few eyeballs while flat in the demo.

Elsewhere….

ABC | The Bachelor (6.4 mil/1.7) ticked up to hit and match season highs, while The Good Doctor (6.6 mil/1.1) dipped in the demo.

CBS | Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (4.7 mil/1.1) ticked up in the demo versus its Sunday outing, while Magnum P.I. (5.6 mil/0.7) held onto last week’s low.

THE CW | Arrow (1.21 mil/0.4) and Black Lightning (922K/0.3) were steady in the demo, though the latter improved last week’s all-time audience low.

FOX | The Resident (5.4 mil/0.9) and The Passage (3.9 mil/0.9) each dipped a tenth, with the latter marking another new demo low for the time slot this TV season.

