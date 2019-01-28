CBS Orders Pilot for Patricia Heaton Comedy Carol's Second Act

Patricia Heaton is one step closer to her next act: CBS has ordered a pilot for Carol’s Second Act, a sitcom starring the Emmy-winning actress, TVLine has learned.

The multi-cam comedy — first announced in October — stars Heaton as Carol Chambers, who, “after raising her two children and retiring from teaching, embarks on a unique second act: She’s going to become a doctor,” per the network’s description. Heaton will also serve as an executive producer on the project, should it get picked up to series. Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins (black-ish, Trophy Wife) will pen the pilot.

Heaton hasn’t been off the primetime schedule for long: She just wrapped up a nine-season run as matriarch Frankie Heck on ABC’s The Middle last May. Before that, she starred as Ray Barone’s wife Debra on the CBS hit sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, winning a pair of Emmys in 2000 and 2001. She also co-starred with Kelsey Grammer in the short-lived Fox sitcom Back to You.

