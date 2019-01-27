Rent on Fox Finishes Strong (and Live!) With Injured Star Brennin Hunt and Original Broadway Cast Reunion

Rent Live ended its broadcast Sunday true to its name, switching to a live telecast after a broadcast that consisted mostly of a taped dress rehearsal held Sunday.

Injured cast member Brennin Hunt, who broke his foot during the Saturday rehearsal, appeared during the musical’s final scene with his foot — in a cast — propped up on a chair as he sang “Your Eyes” to Tinashe’s Mimi.

Then, after the show wrapped, members of the original Broadway cast including Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Idina Menzel, Daphne Ruben Vega and Jesse L. Martin joined their Rent: Live counterparts onstage for another go at “Seasons of Love.”

The whole affair turned into a dance party, with Pascal and several other members of both casts making sure to hang out with Hunt, who had to stay stationary on the loft set due to his injury.

Thanks to audience members present in Los Angeles Sunday, we know that the cast peformed the show in full — though at-home audiences didn’t see it — while the video feed played nearby.

Video of the dual-cast singalong will be added to this post when it becomes available. Until then, hit the comments: What did you think of Rent Live’s ending?