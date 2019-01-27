Quotes of the Week: The Good Doctor, This Is Us, Celeb Big Brother and More

Just a few hours before TV’s brightest stars are honored at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, we here at TVLine are handing out some accolades of our own for the week’s best small-screen dialogue.

This time around, we’ve got The Good Place‘s dig at our neighbors to the north, The Kids Are Alright’s mangled metaphor and Celebrity Big Brother houseguest Ryan Lochte’s ’90s sitcom mix-up.

Our gallery also features a crappy conversation courtesy of Grey’s Anatomy, a coping mechanism for stress prescribed by The Good Doctor and a double dose of Black Monday — including a delightfully explicit review of the 1980s Tom Cruise classic Top Gun.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hits the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!