Ratings: Celebrity Big Brother Tops Friday, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Dips

CBS’ Big Brother: Celebrity Edition this Friday drew 4.6 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, dipping in the demo for a third straight outing yet leading the semi-quiet night in that measure.

A Blue Bloods rerun delivered Friday’s biggest audience: 5.6 million.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Dynasty (645K/0.2) was steady, while Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (389K/0.1) ticked down on both counts to flirt with and match series lows.

FOX | Again leading out of sitcom repeats, Hell’s Kitchen (2.7 mil/0.7) was steady.

ABC | Fresh Off the Boat (3.4 mil/0.7) and Speechless (2.6 mil/0.6) wee steady.

NBC | U.S. Figure Skating Championship coverage averaged 3 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

