Ratings: HTGAWM Eyes Lows, While Million Little Things Hits Audience High

How to Get Away With Murder this Thursday drew 2.74 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating opposite S.W.A.T. and SVU reruns, ticking down on both counts to match and hit series lows.

Opening ABC’s night, Grey’s Anatomy (6.9 mil/1.6, read recap) slipped 16 percent in the demo. A Million Little Things (5.4 mil/1.1, read recap) held steady in the demo while inching up to a new audience high.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Supernatural (1.41 mil/0.4) was steady, while Legacies (1/05 mil/0.3, TVLine reader grade “A-“) matched its midseason finale.

FOX | Gotham (2.43 mil/0.6) dipped to match its series low in the demo; The Orville (3.14 mil/0.7) was steady.

NBC | Titan Games (4.9 mil/1.2) dipped a tenth, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (3 mil/1.0) ticked up to mark its second-best rating in two years, and The Good Place (2.7 mil/0.8, TVLine reader grade “A-“) was steady with its season finale.

CBS | Floating in a seas of reruns, a double helping of Fam did 6.4 mil/1.0 and then 5.1 mil/0.8.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.