MTV Reviving Double Shot at Love With Jersey Shore's Vinny and Pauly D

MTV is taking another shot at Double Shot of Love with a couple of guys who love taking shots. The network is reviving its iconic dating show from the late-2000s, with Jersey Shore‘s Vinny Guadagnino and DJ Pauly D serving as the lucky bachelors.

Expected to premiere later this year, Double Shot will present the Shore duo with 20 eligible bachelorettes. Here’s how it’ll work, according to MTV: “Each episode, the contestants will face off against one another hoping to avoid the elimination ceremony while the boys must also compete for the affection of the contestants.”

The original Double Shot at Love, which only aired for one season in 2008–2009, starred bisexual twins Erica and Victoria Mongeon (aka “the Ikki Twins”), who searched for true love among a sea of 12 men and 12 women. Double Shot was a spinoff of A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila, in which the titular MySpace personality looked for her own Prince/Princess Charming. (For the record, the 2008 finale ended with Tequila in tears, rejected by the girl she chose. Her story is not yet finished!)

Will you tune in to see if the Jersey Shore boys can find love? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.