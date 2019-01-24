The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 Adds Christopher Meloni, Elizabeth Reaser

Here’s a reason to be Happy: Christopher Meloni is joining The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu announced on Thursday.

The Law & Order: SVU vet (who currently stars on Syfy’s bonkers graphic-novel adaptation Happy!) is set to guest-star as Commander Winslow in the Emmy-winning drama’s forthcoming third season. The character is described as a “powerful and magnetic Commander who hosts the Waterfords on an important trip.”

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Reaser (The Haunting of Hill House) has been cast as Mrs. Winslow, the Commander’s wife. She becomes both a friend and a source of inspiration to Serena Joy.

Meloni and Reaser’s casting follows word that Bradley Whitford — who was first introduced in the second-to-last episode of Season 2 as Commander Lawrence — has been promoted to series regular.

The third season of The Handmaid’s Tale is “driven by June’s resistance to the dystopian regime of Gilead and her struggle to strike back against overwhelming odds,” according to the official logline. “Startling reunions, betrayals and a journey to the terrifying heart of Gilead force all characters to take a stand, guided by one defiant prayer: ‘Blessed be the fight.'” Production is currently underway.

