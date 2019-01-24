Rosario Dawson Anthology Drama Briarpatch Greenlit at USA Network

USA Network is jumping into the Briarpatch. On Thursday, the cable channel ordered to series the anthology drama starring Rosario Dawson (Jane the Virgin), TVLine has learned.

Season 1 is based on Ross Thomas’ novel of the same name and follows Allegra “Pick” Dill (Dawson), a determined investigator who returns to her corrupt Texas hometown after her sister is killed. Allegra’s search for the murderer eventually turns into a dangerous excavation of her own past. Andy Greenwald (Legend) will adapt Thomas’ novel and executive-produce the series; other EPs include Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot), Dawson and Ana Lily Amirpour (Castle Rock), who also directed the pilot.

In addition to her many film roles, Dawson’s TV credits include playing Claire Temple in the Marvel series Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Daredevil and The Defenders. She also voices an Elena of Avalor character.

Briarpatch‘s cast also includes Jay R. Ferguson (Mad Men), Brian Geraghty (Chicago P.D.) and Edi Gathegi (The Blacklist).

Dawson has kept busy recently with multiple shows: She plays nurse Claire Temple across the Netflix/Marvel series Luke Cage, The Defenders, Iron Fist and Daredevil. The actress also recurs on Jane the Virgin as Petra’s girlfriend Jane Ramos.

Does Briarpatch sound like something you’ll want to watch? Let us know in the comments!