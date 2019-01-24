Ratings: Masked Singer Rises in Week 4, Chicago Med at 3-Year Audience High

The Masked Singer continues to dog its estimable Wednesday competition, rising in Week 4 to deliver a dominant 2.3 demo rating along with 7.1 million total viewers. (Read our recap.)

Opening Fox’s night, 24 Hours to Hell and Back (3.6 mil/1.1) also ticked up week-to-week.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Chicagos Med (9.4 mil/1.3) and Fire (8.4 mil/1.2) each ticked up in the demo, while the former delivered its biggest audience since December 2015. P.D. (7.2 mil/1.1) was steady.

THE CW | Riverdale (1.13 mil/0.4) dipped, All American (722K/0.2) was steady.

CBS | Celeb Big Brother: Scaramucci Was a PR Stunt Edition (4.5 mil/1.1) dipped a tenth from its Tuesday outing. A nerve-wracking SEAL Team (5.1 mil/0.8) and a rather eventful Criminal Minds (4.5 mil/0.8, TVLine reader grade “B+”) were steady.

ABC | Single Parents (2.8 mil/0.7) dipped to new series lows, while everything else was steady and I’m feeling lazy.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.