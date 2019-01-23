JoAnna Garcia Swisher to Star in ABC Comedy Pilot Happy Accident

ABC vet JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Kevin… Saves the World, Once Upon a Time, The Astronaut Wives Club, etc.) is returning to the Alphabet fold with a starring role in the comedy pilot Happy Accident, TVLine has learned.

The single-cam project, from Modern Family EPs Abraham Higginbotham and Jon Pollack, centers on two Pittsburgh families who are forced together after a decades-old secret is revealed. Swisher will play Eleanor, the eldest daughter of the family headed by patriarch Bud (Veep‘s Matt Walsh).

Swisher most recently starred in Fox’s ill-fated comedy pilot Dan the Weatherman.