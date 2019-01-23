Scaramucci Exits Celebrity Big Brother Ahead of First Eviction — But Why?

Welp, looks like Anthony Scaramucci‘s run on Celebrity Big Brother ended faster than his tenure at the White House.

The Mooch — who was infamously sacked by POTUS after an 11-day stint as Communications Director — has left the CBS reality competition series after just six days. His absence from the Big Brother house was first noticed late Tuesday night when the CBB 24/7 live feed was launched. Fellow cast members Jonathan Bennett, Joey Lawrence, Dina Lohan and Tamar Braxton were overheard questioning whether the former Trump staffer’s photo on the house memory wall would turn to black and white.

The circumstances surrounding Scaramucci’s exit are unclear. Head of Household Ryan Lochte nominated Scaramucci and comedian Tom Green for eviction during Tuesday night’s episode, but the live elimination isn’t scheduled to take place until Friday. Another pre-taped episode airs tonight (at 8/7c).

On Wednesday, Scaramucci emerged at a business conference in Davos, Switzerland. “I just left the Big Brother house… you have to tune in Friday to understand what happened,” he said in footage captured by TMZ. “Unfortunately I signed a confidentiality [agreement], but there’s a little bit of a cliffhanger.”

CBS has, thus far, not commented on Scaramucci’s exit.