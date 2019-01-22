Rel Co-Creator Kevin Barnett Dead at 32

Stand-up comedian and TV writer Kevin Barnett, who co-created the Fox sitcom Rel and wrote for Broad City and The Carmichael Show, has died at the age of 32, our sister site Variety reports.

Barnett died while on vacation in Mexico; the cause of death is currently unknown. News of his passing was first announced by New York City comedy club The Stand, where Barnett had previously performed:

Rest in peace Kevin Barnett 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FM6ctlQEDo — The Stand NYC (@TheStandNYC) January 22, 2019

A stand-up comedian on the rise, Barnett created Fox’s freshman comedy Rel along with Josh Rabinowitz and star Lil Rel Howery, and served as an executive producer. Barnett and Rabinowitz previously worked together as writers on NBC’s The Carmichael Show, and also co-wrote a Season 4 episode of Broad City.

Comedy Central, which airs Broad City, mourned the loss of Barnett on Tuesday: