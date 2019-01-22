Blue Bloods Vet Jennifer Esposito Returns to NYPD With SVU Role

Jennifer Esposito loves flashing herself a badge.

Having previously fought crime on CBS’ Blue Bloods and then NCIS, Esposito will next return to the NYPD with a role on Law & Order: SVU, as cast member Ice-T revealed on Twitter over the weekend. Watch his video message with Esposito below:

TVLine has since confirmed that Esposito will appear in the Thursday, Feb. 14 episode of the long-running NBC crime drama as Sgt. Phoebe Baker, who runs the Vice squad and teams up with SVU to investigate a chain of pop-up brothels.

Viewers will learn that Fin and Baker worked in Narcotics together about 20 years ago, though Esposito is playing a character different than the one she played back during Season 1.

In addition to her run on Blue Bloods (which was cut short by issues relating to her having Celiac disease) and NCIS, Esposito’s previous TV credits also include (but are by no means limited to!) The Affair, Mistresses and Samantha Who?

SVU resumes Season 20 on Jan. 31.