Hawaii Five-0 Casts Joan Collins as [Spoiler]'s Mother

Grande dame Joan Collins is set to pop up on CBS’ Hawaii Five-0, where she will echo her disapproval of one lawman while expressing her fondness for another.

TVLine has confirmed that the Dynasty icon will guest-star as the mother of Claire van der Boom’s Rachel, and thus Danny’s ex-mother-in-law who has never liked him.

Appearing in the 18th episode of Season 9, Mama Hollander will come to town on a book tour, where she will require Danny and Steve’s assistance as her last-minute security team. She, as many do, will take an immediate liking to her son-in-law’s better half — meaning, McGarrett.

The English actress tweeted about the guest spot over the long weekend:

Collins’ more recent TV credits include American Horror Story: Apocalypse and The Royals.

Hawaii Five-0 continues Season 9 on Friday, Feb. 1, with Episode 14.