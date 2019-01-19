Ratings: Dynasty Returns Up, MacGyver and Hawaii Five-0 Lead Night

The CW’s Dynasty resumed Season 2 on Friday night with 664,000 total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, ticking up on both counts from its midseason finale.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (475K/0.2) was also up in both measures.

Elsewhere on the night….

NBC | Blindspot (3.1 mil/0.6) and The Blacklist (4 mil/0.6) were both steady in the demo, with the former ticking up to another season high in audience.

CBS | MacGyver (6.9 mil/0.8) ticked up while Hawaii Five-0 (7.6 mil/0.8) dipped a tenth, with the two shows tying for the nightly demo win. With Blue Bloods in rerun mode, Five-0 boasted Friday’s biggest audience.

ABC | Fresh Off the Boat (3.4 mil/0.7) was steady, while Speechless (2.6 mil/0.6) ticked up.

FOX | Leading out of sitcom reruns, Hell’s Kitchen (2.7 mil/0.7) dipped.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.