The First Cancelled: Hulu's Sean Penn Drama Not Returning for Season 2

The First Cancelled
Courtesy of Hulu

Hulu has aborted Sean Penn‘s mission to Mars: The streamer has cancelled the actor’s big-budget drama The First after one buzz-challenged season, TVLine has learned.

Set in the near future, The First — which hailed from House of Cards creator Beau Willimon — starred the two-time Oscar winner as an astronaut leading a crew attempting to become the first humans to set foot on Mars. Designated Survivor‘s Natascha McElhone co-starred as the Elon Musk-esque CEO funding the mission. The cast also included LisaGay Hamilton (The Practice), Hannah Ware (Boss), Keiko Agena (Gilmore Girls) and James Ransone (The Wire).

The eight-episode season dropped in September and received mostly tepid reviews. It marked Penn’s first significant foray into television.

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect The First‘s demise.

