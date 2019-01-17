Ratings: Masked Singer Dips But Still Dominates; Riverdale Returns Up

The Masked Singer this Wednesday delivered 6.9 million total viewers and a 2.2 demo rating, dipping just 3 and 4 percent from Week 2 and thus still completely dominating the night in the demo.

Opening Fox’s night, 24 Hours to Hell and Back (3.4 mil/1.0) dipped a bit.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Riverdale (1.34 mil/0.5) ticked up from its fall finale, matching its season high in the demo; All American (693K/0.2) returned steady.

NBC | Chicagos Med (8.5 mil/1.2) and Fire (8 mil/1.1) each dipped a tenth, while P.D. (7.2 mil/1.1) ticked up. Med drew Wednesday’s largest audience.

ABC | Schooled (4.1 mil/1.1) slipped two tenths from its premiere, while Goldbergs (4.8 mil/1.2), Modern Family (4.6 mil/1.2) and Match Game (2.3 mil/0.5) each dipped one tenth. Single Parents (3 mil/0.8) was steady.

