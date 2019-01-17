NYPD Blue: Newcomer Fabien Frankel to Play Sipowicz's Son in ABC Revival

ABC went across the pond to find a leading man for its NYPD Blue revival pilot.

British newcomer Fabien Frankel is set to star in the potential series as Theo Sipowicz, the son of Dennis Franz’s Andy Sipowicz, according to our sister site Deadline.

As previously reported, the NYPD Blue continuation will center on Theo as he tries to earn his detective shield and work in the 15th Precinct… while investigating his father’s murder. Per Deadline, Theo is a “hard-drinking, hard-headed and quick-witted cop,” much like his old man.

This will be the first major TV role for Frankel, who graduated from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art in 2017. He joins Supernatural alum Alona Tal, who will co-star as Det. Nicole Lazarus, as well as Kim Delaney and Bill Brochtrup, who will reprise their respective roles as Diane Russell and John Irvin in the project.

Matt Olmstead and Nick Wootton, both of whom worked on the original NYPD Blue, are behind the revival, while Jesse Bochco (son of late franchise co-creator Steven Bochco) will direct the pilot.

Production on the potential series is set to begin next month. Your thoughts on the pilot’s leading man? Drop ’em in a comment below.