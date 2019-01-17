Arrow's 150th Episode Twist Revealed — How Does Kelsey Grammer Fit In?

The CW’s Arrow, as hinted in recent by creatives and crew via Twitter, has something very special on tap for its landmark 150th episode.

Airing Monday, Feb. 4 as the 12th episode of Season 7, “Emerald Archer” will showcase a “documentary” that is entitled “The Hood and the Rise of Vigilantism” and stars Oliver Queen, Felicity Smoak and the rest of Team Arrow.

Per the official synopsis, “As a camera crew follows Oliver and team around to talk about their past as vigilantes and what the Green Arrow means to Star City, Oliver must also deal with William’s return from boarding school as well as a new threat to the city.”

The episode will feature “documentary footage” captured by a BTS crew and interviews from those who have worked alongside the Green Arrow — and it will all be narrated via the dulcet tones of Frasier Crane Kelsey Grammer.

What do you think of the Episode 150 plan, Seattle?