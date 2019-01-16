Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Trailer: First Look at the Series' Final Episodes

Slip on a pair of shants and pour yourself a tall glass of Peeno Noir, because the trailer for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s final run of episodes has arrived. Netflix on Wednesday released a sneak peek of what the comedy’s last six episodes have in store for us, even if we’re nowhere near ready to say goodbye to this group of living Muppets.

Highlights from the trailer include Kimmy being mistaken for Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, Titus orchestrating a celebrity showmance to make Mikey jealous and Lillian… joining a gang? Also, what are the “Toonys,” and how do we get an invite?

Season 4B also boasts a bevy of famous guest stars, including Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Zachary Quinto (American Horror Story), Greg Kinnear (House of Cards), Busy Philipps (Busy Tonight), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Amy Sedaris (At Home With Amy Sedaris), Fred Armisen (Portlandia), Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Steve Buscemi (Miracle Workers), Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), Ronan Farrow (of the news) and Lisa Kudrow (Friends).

The Netflix comedy returns for its final run on Friday, Jan. 25. How do you hope Kimmy’s story ends? Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.