Trial & Error Officially Cancelled

Court has officially adjourned for Trial & Error. Sources confirm to TVLine that NBC has formally passed on ordering a third season of the low-rated mockumentary comedy, and Warner Bros.’ efforts to find the show a new home have proved unsuccessful.

The deadline for the Peacock Net to renew the series passed back in August, although the network stopped short of declaring the show dead. Regardless, Warner Bros. began shopping the sitcom to other platforms, to no avail. A Warner Bros. insider, however, says the studio remains open to resurrecting the series, should a suitor step forward.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Trial & Error‘s demise.

Trial & Error starred Nicholas D’Agosto (Gotham) as Josh Segal, a bright-eyed defense attorney who relocates from New York to the small South Carolina town of East Peck, where he and his hapless legal team try to prove the innocence of seemingly very guilty clients (Season 1 centered on John Lithgow’s “innocent” poet Larry Henderson, while Season 2 focused on East Peck socialite Lavinia Peck-Foster, played by Kristin Chenoweth).