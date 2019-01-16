Steve Carell Reunites With Office EP for Space Force Sitcom at Netflix

Steve Carell is returning to office work, albeit with an out-of-this-world twist.

Netflix on Wednesday announced a straight-to-series order for Space Force, a new workplace comedy starring the former Office boss that is centered on “the people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services,” according to the official logline.

Carell co-created the sitcom with Office exec producer Greg Daniels, who will serve as showrunner. Fellow Office vet Howard Klein has also come on board as an EP.

In addition to Space Force, Carell is set to star opposite Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in Apple’s as-yet-untitled morning show drama, which previously received a two-season commitment.

Netflix has not yet announced a timetable for Space Force‘s release.

Watch Netflix’s official Space Force announcement below, then hit the comments with your reactions!