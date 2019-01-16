Gotham Video: Feeling Purrfect, Selina Won't Let Bruce Stand in Her Way!

Selina Kyle is now feeling purrrrfectly fine, as seen in this sneak peek from Fox’s Gotham.

In the third episode of the final season, titled “Penguin, Our Hero” and airing Thursday at 8/7c, Selina (played by Camren Bicondova) is determined to find the man who shot her, Jeremiah Valeska, now that she has swiftly recuperated from her paralysis, thanks to the seed furnished by Poison Ivy.

But do Selina’s ultimate plans for MIA Jeremiah sync up with Bruce Wayne’s? Press play above to see how their clash of wills (…and lips) plays out.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode: With the new creation of a safe place for refugees, Gordon hopes to stop the gang fighting in Gotham, while Penguin sets his sights on this “Haven” to reclaim his disenfranchised staff!

“Stay tuned” to TVLine for an in-depth, final-season Q&A with Selina’s portrayer, Camren Bicondova.

