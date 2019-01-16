Broad City: Abbi Turns the Big 3-0 in Instagram-Savvy Season 5 Teaser

Attention, Internet! You have been cordially invited to Abbi Abrams’ 30th birthday celebration.

Comedy Central on Wednesday released a teaser for Broad City‘s fifth and final season, which kicks off with a social media-centric premiere. In the episode — told entirely through the perspective of Ilana’s Instagram story — Abbi celebrates her milestone birthday with a walking tour of Manhattan. And she’s very excited about it.

“Today, we are walking from the tippity-top of Manhattan to the tippity-bottom of Manhattan,” Abbi announces in the video above, showing off the map of her planned route with Ilana.

And lest you think that the girls are unprepared for their journey, have no fear: They’ve got comfortable shoes, stretchy pants and, in Abbi’s case, a CamelBak hydration pack… which will really come in handy once she actually fills it with fluids.

Broad City returns on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 10/9c on Comedy Central. Watch the full Season 5 teaser above, then drop a comment with your hopes for the final episodes.